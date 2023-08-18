Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Cypress Park/Glassell Park
The final design has been chosen for the Paseo del Rio, a 12-acre greenway being carved out of the former Taylor Yard railroad property along the L.A. River. The new parkland will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River, with entrances that will also include a kayak landing. Chosen from three concepts, the winning design was presented originally as Alternative One, “Mounds and Valleys,” with views on the mounds, and wetlands in the "valleys." Eastsider
Echo Park
A large building project near Dodger Stadium is being replaced with something larger, as plans for 214 residential units on the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard are being swapped out for plans of 327 units. Though this building effort dates back 10 years, this is regarded as a new project, according to Dana Sayles, a representative for the developer, Aragon Properties.
The footprint of the new plan is essentially the same as the old, Sayles said. But the complex will, in places, be one or two stories taller than the old project, which already reached as high as five stories. Sayles added that the prior project was not financially feasible, in the wake of the pandemic. So Aragon is re-entitling it.
Edendale Crossing, the mixed-use project at 1605 Grafton St., has been completed, Urbanize reported. Thirty-five studio apartments ranging in size from 355 to 505 square feet are now leasing for a minimum of $2,182 a month. The ground floor has 2,000 square feet of commercial space.
Silver Lake
Seven small-lot homes are in the works for 1754-1756 N. Griffith Park Blvd., according to city records. A planning document calls for subdividing 11,000 square feet of land into seven small lots, and building plans have been filed with the Department of Building and Safety. The Applicant is listed as Kenneth Lickitwongse with Griffith Park SLS.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Eagle Rock Spanish Casita
- Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park
- Quintessential California Craftsman in Prime Highland Park
- Two Separate Homes On A Lot w/ Finished Garage in Highland Park
- Glassell Park Contemporary Bungalow
- Montecito Heights Bright Craftsman
Good luck house hunting!
