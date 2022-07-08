El Parador at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue would rise six stories, dwarfing the two-story theater next door. The Spanish-style building would include 29 residential units, two ground-floor restaurants and roof decks.
The developer, Brad Conroy, founder and president of Conroy Real Estate, is seeking to build a taller and denser project than would typically be allowed in return for reserving three units for low-income tenants.
The Parador would be constructed across Hillhurst from the 202-unit Elinor Apartments, which are now nearly complete and are open for leasing.
The Vista, which has been closed since the pandemic began, is getting a makeover under the ownership of Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker is rehabbing the movie house and plans to open a cafe and arcade.
In other real estate news ...
Boyle Heights
The new Sixth Street Bridge opens this weekend, connecting Boyle Heights with Downtown. Cars will start rolling across the bridge on Sunday at 7 p.m., after a two-day Grand Opening. This is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles - spanning 3,500 feet across the L.A. River, the 101 Freeway and 18 railroad tracks. The final price tag is $588 million.
State regulators have asked federal officials to declare the abandoned Exide battery-recycling plant in Vernon a Superfund site, Fox LA reported. The plant, which closed in 2015, reportedly released toxic chemicals into several neighborhoods, including Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.
Los Feliz
The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside this week was a 1920s Country English-style home on Edgemont Street, according to Redfin. The 2,184-square-foot 3-bedroom went for $2.63 million -- more than $735,000 over the asking price.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $74,000 off a Highland Park Craftsman; $100,000 cut on a Silver Lake bungalow and a $150,000 chop on an Eagle Rock Traditional.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
