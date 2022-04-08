A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Eagle Rock

A young couple tells the Los Angeles Times how ADUs have enabled them to settle, start a family, and even save a little money.

East Hollywood

A seven-story, 40-unit building called the Sunmar Apartments would rise on the southeast corner of Mariposa Avenue and Sunset Boulevard under plans filed with the City. Thirty-two market-rate apartments and eight low-income units would be above street-level retail space, recreational facilities. There would be a total of 51 parking spaces.

Echo Park

A five-story, 55-unit apartment building is planned for the corner of Alvarado and Kent streets. Building the Alvarado Apartments requires demolishing two single-family homes. Developers are asking for a reduction in required parking and open space. The architecture firm behind the project, Wtarch, has created several building using unconventional forms and shapes. These include the "cheese grater" apartments in Echo Park and a blue-shingled apartment building in Hermon.

A 4-story, 8-unit apartment is being proposed for 1020-1022 Bonnie Brae St. The 8,825-square-foot lot is currently vacant.

Montecito Heights

Food and prop stylist Jess Damuck worked with her boyfriend, Ben Sinclair, to create the interior design for their duplex, a design that caught the eye of domino magazine. “For every hard edge, there has to be a soft edge to balance it,” Damuck told the magazine.

Mount Washington

Kane Lim, a reality TV star known for his role on "Bling Empire," has listed a midcentury modern for just under $1.9 million, Dirt reported. That's about twice the $932,000 that the 3-bedroom on Palmero Drive sold for just last year in March, according to the listing. Dirt adds that one of the listing agents is even another Netflix reality TV star - Chrishell Stause of “Selling Sunset.”

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $75,000 slice on a Lincoln Heights Triplex; a $100,000 cut on an Echo Park fixer and a $100,000 chop on a Highland Park Traditional.

Read More