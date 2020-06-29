Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Two projects will bring more than 500 residential units to different parts of Lincoln Heights. Actor Geoffrey Arend buys an Angelino Heights Victorian. The Silver Lake home of pionering Chinese American architect Eugene Kinn Cho sells for $1.6 million. Read on for details!

Boyle Heights

Construction of an affordable, 63-unit development with commercial space has been conditionally approved for property that wraps around the Metro Gold Line station at Soto and 1st streets. The five-story Los Lirios complex by East Los Angeles Community Corp. is to include a manager's unit and 4,265 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Los Feliz

Actor Jordan Masterson (who plays Ryan in 'Last Man Standing") has bought a 3-bedroom/1.75-bathroom fixer for nearly $1.9 million, more than $350,000 over the asking price, Variety reported. The single-story mid-century home includes an elevator down to the street-level garage.

Echo Park

Actor Geoffrey Arend - aka Matt Mahoney on the TV series "Madam Secretary" - has bought a Queen Anne Victorian-style house in Angelino Heights for $1.2 million, after moving out of the Silver Lake home he had shared with his estranged wife Christina Hendricks, Variety reported. The home was built in 1893 for a French-American attorney.

A new 72-unit residential complex has been conditionally approved for the 1600 block of Temple Street - replacing 8,300 square-feet of commercial/light industrial structures that are currently on site near Glendale Boulevard. The new development would include 700 square-feet of commercial use.

Lincoln Heights

Approvals have been given for a mixed-use development with 96 units of affordable housing. The 178,695-square-foot project in the 1800 block of North Hancock Street at N. Main Street is to include 71,764 square feet of non-residential uses, including medical offices, a medical clinic and ground-floor retail. The project - consisting of four buildings - will also have frontage on N. Main Street and N. Johnston Street. Most of the existing structures on the site will be demolished - but three potentially historic houses within the site will be relocated.

A new development that will be much larger and dense than would normally be allowed has been approved by Director of City Planning for western edge of the neighborhood near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). The new five-story complex is to have 468 units residential, including 66 units set aside for very low income households, along with 16,395 square feet of commercial space. The 514,756-square-foot mixed-use project is to rise on a 5.03-acre lot along the 100 block of W. Ave. 34, with a frontage along Pasadena Avenue.

Silver Lake

A home designed by pioneering Chinese-American architect Eugene Kinn Choy sold for $1.6 million - $221,000 above the asking price, the Los Angeles Times reported. Choy was the first Chinese-American architect to join the AIA in Southern California, and is credited for designing the Cathay Bank building on North Broadway, in Chinatown as well as various apartment buildings and single-family homes in Silver Lake. The 2-bedroom/1.5 bathroom home that just sold was built in 1954 and had recently been restored.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank