Boyle Heights
Fifty-five affordable apartments are proposed for the southwest corner of Wasbash and Evergreen avenues. The developer for the four-story, 100%-affordable development is seeking to build a project that would be more dense than would normally be allowed. The applicant is listed as Tatiana Belenkova.
Meanwhile, an affordable housing complex is currently under construction at 3552 Whittier Blvd., Urbanize reported. It features 63 studio apartments, each averaging 305 square feet, and one manager's unit. The project by Abode Communities will be made up of prefabricated units stacked on a concrete base.
Los Feliz
A four-bedroom home on three-quarters of an acre, right at the entrance of Griffith Park, just sold for $6.1 million, according to Redfin. That's 30% higher than what the property sold for in 2021. The 100-year-old ranch-style compound includes a free-standing guest house and motor-court parking for 15 cars. While $6.1 million is a lot of money, two other Los Feliz have fetched higher prices so far this year: A $7.75 million Spanish Revival estate and $10.3 million mansion on two acres.
Silver Lake
Urbanize checks in on the Riverglen II project along the 2600 block of Riverside Drive, which has been in development now for about 14 years. Currently under construction, the 120-unit residential project was first submitted for entitlements in 2009.
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park 3-Bedroom: $80,000 off a single-family, detached condo. Now asking $769,999.
El Sereno Fixer: $90,000 chop a two-bedroom hillside fixer-upper. Now asking $560,000
Updated Silver Lake Craftsman: $101,000 chop on a 3-bedroom with guest unit and ADU.
This week's featured open house include:
- Silver Lake Cottage Under $750K Near the Reservoir
- Inzio | Glassell Park
