Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Sixty affordable housing units have been proposed for the Metro-owned property at Mariachi Plaza. East LA Community Corp. is seeking to build a larger and taller project than would normally be allowed under incentives to construct affordable housing near major transit hubs. The Lucha Reyes Apartments on Bailey Street are named after the pioneering Mexican singer whose statue stands in the plaza.
Eagle Rock
The Cultural Heritage Commission voted to consider the historic nomination of a 103-year-old gas station on Colorado Boulevard. Preservationists say the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station maybe one of the city’s oldest surviving gas stations.
A historic landmark on Kipling Drive is up for sale at $1.15 million, Dirt reported. The two-bedroom bungalow, Los Angeles Historic Cultural Landmark #383, was designed and built by artist H. Arden Edwards in 1910 for his family.
Keller Williams realty has set up a branch on Colorado Boulevard. The new office, expected to open officially Nov. 1, will start with about 20 agents focusing on commercial and residential real estate in Northeast LA and surrounding communities.
East Los Angeles
A single-family home at 925 Brannick Ave. is to be replaced by four small-lot homes. It's the first project to be built under L.A. County's compact lot subdivision ordinance, Urbanize reported.
Lincoln Heights
Six stories of affordable housing are planned for the 200 block of Avenue 24 in a neighborhood where most other buildings don't top three stories. The 74-foot structure would include 48 units and subterranean parking. The applicant is Mary-Jane Wagle, co-executive director at Women Organizing Resources Knowledge and Services.
Los Feliz
Actresses Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have bought a house from singer-songwriter Neil Finn, paying $4.8 million for the Southern Colonial-style estate, Dirt reported. The house has also passed through the hands of “Simpsons” writer Tim Long and actress Katherine Heigl.
Academy Award-winning actress Marion Cotillard turned out to be the new owner of a five-bedroom villa that sold last year for $5.4 million, Dirt reported. The French actress first gained worldwide recognition playing singer Edith Piaf in the 2007 film “La Vie En Rose.”
Silver Lake
A century-old duplex would be demolished under plans filed for a four-story, 17-unit apartment at 1027-1029 Hyperion Avenue.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $21,000 off a Monterey Hills condo, an $80,000 cut on a Highland Park fixer and a $245,000 chop on a Silver Lake duplex.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• 1923 Classic Eagle Rock Charmer
• Fantastic Vibes & Lovely Views From City Terrace
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
This 1923 classic charmer located north of Colorado Boulevard in arguably the most desirable neighborhood in Eagle Rock is brimming with quintessential California living.
Tranquil, updated living abounds in this lovely Hillside Village home on a quiet, desirable cul-de-sac.
Wonderful light-filled bungalow set in a prime spot at the top of the hill in City Terrace, a vibrant neighborhood worth discovering.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.