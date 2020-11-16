Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
Boyle Heights
The moral ambiguities of historical preservation bedevil L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, as he talks about the International Institute building on Boyle Avenue. The Cultural Heritage Commission last August unanimously endorsed making 435 South Boyle Ave. - particularly the front building - a historical-cultural monument, because the International Institute of Los Angeles provided services there for immigrants. But the International Institute itself, now continuing its work in Lincoln Heights, does not want the designation at all, since that will make the building harder to sell. Early bids of as much as $5 million were withdrawn people found out the monument application had been filed, according to representatives of the institute. “Can you have a case where everyone is right and everyone is wrong?” Arellano asks.
Echo Park
We have some news for fans of LA Confidential. The Korb House on Morton Avenue, the setting of a scene where Russell Crowe encounters rats and a dead body in the 1997 film, just sold for $1.4 million. That's $305,000 over the asking price.
Lincoln Heights
Plans are emerging for seven new single-family homes on seven vacant lots along an undeveloped section of Thomas Street. The homes that would be built in the 2800 and 2900 block of the street would all to be one-story, and are to step down on the descending slope to the east. The applicant is listed as Henry Suarez of La Canada-Flintridge.
Los Feliz
Construction seems to be topping off at the large construction project at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue, as the 202-unit mixed use complex reaches its maximum elevations of five stories. Initially called City Lights, it has been referred to in more recent documents as Hollyhill Apartments. Plans include 14,725 square feet of ground-floor commercial space - which appears to be five or so storefronts along Hollywood Boulevard. The project takes up the entire block bounded by Hillhurst Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard, Lyman Place and Clayton Avenue. This was formerly 13 different land parcels, including an Auto Zone and the old Hollywood Ford car lot.
Rampart Village
A six-story apartment building with 74 units has been proposed for 139-147 Occidental Blvd., just south of Beverly. Nine units would be set aside as affordable. Plans include parking for 79 vehicles and 64 bicycles. It would mean demolishing 12 units currently on site, which were pulled from the rental market through the Ellis Act in 2017. The building was last sold in July for just under $4 million. The applicant is listed as Thomas Giordano of Spudland, LLC.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank
