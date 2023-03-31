Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The Burrito King at Sunset Boulevard at Alvarado Street is once again up for lease after having been put up for rent about two years ago. Urbanlime is handling the listing, but has not responded to The Eastsider for more details. At its peak, this restaurant was part of a chain of Burrito Kings that stretched as Far East as Houston and as far south as Bogotá, according to The New York Times. It showed up in pictures and videos with rockers Warren Zevon and Gram Parsons.
Glassell Park
The 35-unit Glassell Apartments on 3367 Andrita St. has been sold for $8.6 million, REBusinessOnline reported. The property was more than 60 percent vacant at the time of sale. The seller was a family trust that owned the asset for more than 20 years. The buyer is identified only as a 1031 exchange investor, which implies a property swap.
Los Feliz
Brad Pitt has sold the 1.9-acre compound that he owned for nearly 30 years, Entertainment Tonight reported. The home reportedly went for $40 million - but the deal was done off-market, showing no public records. Pitt reportedly bought the house in 1994 for $1.7 million from Cassandra Peters aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark. Pitt's time there included his five-year marriage to Angelina Jolie. Eventually, he bought several other adjoining properties to create an estate that includes several structures, a three-story Craftsman main house, a pair of pools and a skatepark, says Dirt.
Monterey Hills
Twelve acres of undeveloped land have been purchased by the region’s only Indigenous charter school, and is being returned to the area’s original inhabitants, the Gabrielino Shoshone Tribal Nation of Southern California, the L.A. Times reported. The Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America bought the land in August for $800,000, and plans to establish the Chief Ya’anna Learning Village. Having such a space “always seemed kind of impossible,” said tribe member Jamie Rocha, “because you know, our territory is prime real estate.”
Mount Washington Area
Mark Arnold talks to the New York Times about the 975-square-foot house he built on a very small, steep lot. “I wanted a small, architectural house,” he said. “Just for one person.”
Silver Lake
Sunset magazine visits musician Drew Straus's 1930s home, which was recently renovated in the style of the modernist Sea Ranch houses of the 1960s - residences designed to fit seamlessly into the landscape. "There is an ethos of warm minimalism mixed with a sense of craft and handmade details throughout the home, which has also been designed to maximize its panoramic views of Los Angeles while retaining a sense of privacy,” said Rachel Bullock, who oversaw the project through her company, LAUN.
A look at the hidden home of Julian Eltinge, a silent film star famous solely for dressing up as a woman. The Eastsider
