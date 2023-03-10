Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
Two new duplexes - four new units total - are being planned for 4035 Marathon St. The site is currently vacant.
Glassell Park
A 5,930-square-foot retail building is being planned for the vacant lot at 2623-2627 W. San Fernando Rd. in the former site of the DJ Safety safety equipment supplier. While a document from last summer mentioned industrial usage, current plans include potential showroom space and display racks.
Los Feliz
The first home that Larry from the Three Stooges ever bought is just south of Griffith Park. Read about the time Larry and Moe - in real life - tried to renovate one of the bathrooms. It went pretty much the way you'd think. The Eastsider
A new duplex is being planned for a currently vacant site at 4515-4517 Kingswell Ave.
Silver Lake
The abandoned, white-washed motel at the corner of Bates Avenue and Sunset Boulevard is finally being torn down, as documented by Twitter user Mark Lagola. But no start date has been set for construction on the large, mixed-use complex that has long been in the works for that site, according to James Frost, principal with the Frost/Chaddock development company. He said he is currently preparing construction documents for building the project. Plans to develop 4311 Sunset began at least as far as 2012. The same company has also been developing a sister project at 4100 Sunset. While popularly known as the Bates Motel, the official name was the Sunset Pacific Motel. The entire building, including signs and palm trees, were whitewashed in 2015 as part of arts project.
A new show about flipping houses apparently got off on the wrong foot, Realtor.com reported. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, stars of “The Flipping El Moussas,” bought a three-bedroom/three-bath on Micheltorena for $2.15 million. The plan was to put some money into fixing it, and eventually sell it for around $3.1 million - at an estimated $400,000 profit. But that profit seems to have evaporated from the current list price - about $2.7 million.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills Condo: $19,000 off updated 2-bedroom condo. Now asking $780,000.
Eagle Rock Traditional: $40,000 drop on a 4-bedroom Mid Century Ranch. Now asking $1,550,000
Highland Park Bungalow: $100,000 chop on remodeled 2-bedroom. Now asking $1,098,000.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Quaint Condo in the Heart of Los Feliz
- Highland Park Craftsman w/ADU in HPOZ
- $599k East LA Metro Station Dream Location
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Situated in the heart of Los Feliz between Hillhurst and Vermont sits this quaint 6-unit complex full of character and 1950s charm.
This 1909 Belle of a California Craftsman, with a stunner ADU, is located in the heart of Highland Park’s HPOZ.
Tracy Do presents a reimagined bungalow in Silver Lake and a re-crafted 3-bedroom in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.