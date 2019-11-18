Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A developer wants to replace a Los Feliz car wash with housing. New townhouses are now under construction on Eagle Rock Boulevard. And, was it in poor taste to name new condos after the former Cha Cha Cha restaurant?

Read on for details!

Atwater Village

One of the larger retail spaces along this section of Glendale Boulevard - the old Cuban grocery store, El Cañonazo - is being offered carved up into smaller spaces, according to a listing on Loopnet. While the Gross Leasable Area for 3166-3170 Glendale Blvd. is 6,000 square feet, new spaces can be as small at 500 square feet - or anything in between, depending on tenants’ needs. The color will be “a warm vanilla shell,” the listing says. Properties are to be delivered in the third quarter of 2020.

East Hollywood

A former owner of Cha Cha Cha is not happy that a new condo project built on the same site is named after the restaurant, Curbed reported. The Caribbean restaurant sat on the corner of Melrose and Virgil avenues for more than three decades before being replaced by 24 loft-like condos, named the Cha Cha Cha Collection. Todd Wexman, chief principal of the development firm 4Site Real Estate, said he thought the former restaurant owners would be flattered. "It had history so we thought it would be good to preserve that in some way,” Wexman said. But former co-owner Javier Anaya called the condo name "a slap in the face." Units are currently listed for sale on Redfin - ranging from a studio for $399,000, to a 3-bedroom at $950,000, with HOA dues from $408 to $465 a month.

Eagle Rock

Ground has been broken for 38 small-lot homes along Eagle Rock Boulevard, Urbanize reported. The Arla project at 4514 Eagle Rock Blvd. is also to include seven live/work homes with street-fronting commercial spaces. The buildings are described as featuring Scandinavian design elements, with units ranging from one to four bedrooms surrounding a shared green space.

Echo Park

A 15-unit apartment building on a hillside across from Echo Park Lake is moving ahead after city planning commissioners rejected an appeal by a condo association challenging the development. The project at Glendale Boulevard and Montrose Street asked for the height increase by setting aside one of the units for a very low income household for a period of 55 years. The planning staff gave a positive recommendation, which was appealed by Cody Briggs and the Montrose Condos Homeowners' Association. The appellants raised technical objections, such as the way the height increase was calculated improperly, and the way the height increase should have increased the set-back. They have also cited environmental and geological issues.

Los Feliz

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A car wash at Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue connected to a criminal conviction of the owners nine years ago could be replaced with a large mixed-use housing development, Urbanize reported. Plans submitted to the City call for demolishing the Vermont Handwash at 1666 N. Vermont, and building 139 residential units, along with about 12,000 square feet of commercial space. Sixteen of the units are to be set aside as "extremely low income." Urbanize notes that the project will require an adjustment to zoning provisions of the Vermont/Western Station Neighborhood Area Plan. The brothers who own the car wash's parent company, Benny and Nissan Pirian, were convicted in 2010 for underpaying and mistreating workers at their various car washes.

Could a temporary shelter for homeless families be established on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake? City Councilman David Ryu has proposed that a study be conducted on the feasibility of the project, according to The Eastsider. The owner of a building at 3061 Riverside Drive, which is being used for office space, is interested in leasing it to the city as a temporary shelter.

Silver Lake

Eleven new small-lot homes have been unveiled at 1933 Griffith Park Boulevard, according to Urbanize. The project, called The Griffith, is a mix of two different 3-bedroom/3.5 bathroom floor plans. Sale prices have been estimated to start at $1.2 million.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez