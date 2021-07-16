Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

All-Cash: About 16% of L.A homes purchased through April of this year were all-cash deals. Nationwide, the number of all-cash deals rose to about 30%, said Redfin. The increase in cash offers is credited in part to booming stock and real estate markets, say industry observers. The rise in all-cash deals may also reflect the return of investors to the market after standing on the sidelines during the pandemic. All this means that it will be harder for traditional buyers -- especially first-time and low-income buyers -- to break in the market. Redfin

Elevated ADU: Gail Otter give the Los Angeles Times a tour of the 740-square foot accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, that she built in the yard of her Echo Park home. Otter herself moved into it, renting out her front house, a 107-year-old Craftsman. Otter’s ADU has some Craftsman and Scandinavian influences and, unlike tinier ADUs in the neighborhood, offers a full kitchen, formal dining room, bathroom, loft and master suite. This ADU is also elevated, offering better views, and has more space for gardening.

Homeowner Profile: The typical U.S. homeowner is white, 56-year-old, married and lives in a single-family home with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,725-square-feet of space. The vast majority of homeowners said they are staying put, with no plans to sell or move within the next three years. Zillow

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 5-bedroom Silver Lake Modern designed by Barbara Bestor that sold for $5,700,000 ($295,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom, 116-year-old Boyle Heights home that went for $600,000 ($1,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$34k slice on 1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo; $101k chop on Highland Park bungalow; $51k cut on Atwater Village Spanish

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo: $34,000 slice on two level condo with 2 bathrooms, steel appliances, new microwave, new wood and light features, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Amenities include two parking spaces, a gym, and a recreation room. Now $495,000.

Highland Park bungalow: $101,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, new flooring, new kitchen appliances, and a master bedroom with direct access to backyard deck. Property is surrounded by wooden gates. Now $999,000.

Atwater Village Spanish: $51,000 cut on double story home with 2 bedrooms, a den, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, and a covered front patio. Located near shops, dining, and recreation. Now $1,149,000.

Now Asking

Three Los Feliz condos near Griffith Park

Here are three condos that will put you within a short walk or hike from Griffith Park.

• 2-bedroom corner unit: First floor unit with newly installed in-unit washer/dryer, 2 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces. Also included is an electronic keypad front door lock system and a private electric car charging plugin. Now asking $799,000.

• Los Feliz Towers 1-bedroom: Unit in mid-century modern apartments offers central heating and air conditioning, 1 parking space, and a den with views of downtown LA. Amenities include a heated pool, a gym with sauna, and 24 hour security. Now asking $649,000.

• Top-floor residence: 2-bedroom unit with 1.5 bathrooms and new upgrades that include kitchen appliances, baths, doors and windows. Unit also includes 2 separate patios from kitchen and living room, and 2 parking spaces next to each other. Now asking $749,500.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

Studio City Modern Jewel

Eagle Rock 4-bedroom/3.5-bath with Views

All Signs Point to Homes in Frogtown, Hollywood and DTLA

Completely Renovated Eagle Rock Abode

