Real Estate Logo for website

A round up of the latest Eastside real estate news.

Boyle Heights

Construction began on 64 units of affordable housing with social services near the Soto Metro Station, The Source reported. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held near 1st and Soto Streets for the Los Lirios Apartments, which will be reserved for formerly homeless persons and low-income tenants. 

East Hollywood

A  5-story building planned for Berendo Street would add 69 new residential units near a stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard with more than 250 new residences now under development. The Berendo Street project would replace three single-family homes two blocks from the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station. Other nearby projects:

Elysian Heights

Only a year ago, Jane Stephens Rosenthal's Elysian Heights compound made it into the L.A. Times after the filmmaker converted an unpermitted backyard studio into what the Times called “the ultimate WFH hideaway.” Now, the property is for sale as the market is slowing down -- and that glowing write-up doesn't seem to have helped much. After being listed for $1,999,000, the asking price has been chopped by nearly $250,000, according to Redfin

Los Feliz

Dan Goldfarb, who made a fortune selling hemp CBD for pets, has sold his Lloyd Wright-designed home for $6.2 million, Dirt reported. It's a nice profit over the $4.7 million he paid for the home only four years ago. Named the Sowdon House  -- after its original owner, John Sowden -- the neo-Mayan 4-bedroom was designed and built in 1926 by Lloyd Wright, son of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The sale comes four months after police arrested a burglary suspect after a standoff.

Silver Lake

A former auto body shop in the 3300 block of Sunset Boulevard is being transformed into a shopping and restaurant center called Sunset Row, according to marketing materials posted on LoopNet.  Eleven small stores and restaurants will be carved out of the repair bays and open to a courtyard. Six storefronts in a neighboring apartment building are also part of the project, which is being developed by RYDA Ventures. The same firm is planning to build a 7-story, 82-unit building across the street on the site of Sunset Body Works.

The co-founders and principals of RYDA, brothers Daniel and Ryan Neman, have emerged as among the largest developers in Silver Lake and are involved in numerous projects along Sunset Boulevard.

Real Estate Reduction Logo 600

Real Estate Reductions

This week's discounts include a $56,000 cut on a City Terrace Triplex; $51,000 off a Mount Washington contemporary and a $410,000 chop on a Silver Lake Modern.

Read More

Open House Bubble for Posts 800

Eastside Open House

This week's featured open house include:

  • Shangri-La oasis in Eagle Rock
  • Franklin Hills Midcentury Modern
  • Eagle Rock Tudor

Go here for the listings

Good luck house hunting!

Featured Properties

Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors

Eagle Rock Tudor, Your Forever Home

Eagle Rock Tudor, Your Forever Home

Prime Eagle Rock Charmer. Situated on a street to street lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, this circa 1928 English Tudor home maintains much of its original character and grace.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments