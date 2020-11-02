Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Glassell Park

Renderings are now available on Urbanize of the four residential units that could replace a single family home at 3566 N Eagle Rock Blvd. Two 3-story duplexes would replace a 1-bathroom/1-bedroom home that was built in 1921.

Highland Park

A California Craftsman on Ave. 53 turns out to have been used as a location for a couple of productions in the horror genre, Variety reported. Some parts of "Insidious: Chapter 2" were filmed there, and it showed up in the second season of “Aquarius,” as the residence of a serial killer. The 4-bedroom/2-bathroom dates back to 1908. Variety notes that it listed for rent last year at $4,500 a month.

Los Feliz

Nick Kroll, co-creator of the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” has listed his restored Spanish Colonial for about $2.35 million, Variety reported. That's nearly 60% more than he paid ($1.456 million) in 2012 for the 4-bedroom/2.5 bathroom on Tica Drive. Kroll has already bought his next home: A 5-bedroom/5-bathroom compound that's also Spanish-style, and also in Los Feliz.

Silver Lake

Actor Michael Angarano has listed his 3-bedroom/2-bathroom "treehouse"-type home for about $1.4 miliion, Variety reported. dating back to 1924, the hillside bungalow on Carnation Avenue is largely hidden by foliage, Variety said. Angarano has owned the home since 2015, when it was bought for $1.09 million.

Director Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and her partner, filmmaker Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Could Talk”) have bought a $5.1 million home from Netflix executive Melissa Cobb, Variety reports. The 3,200-square-foot, 4-bedroom/3-bathroom East Coast traditional occupies about half an acre, high on a hill near John Lautner’s Silvertop compound on Micheltorena Street.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank