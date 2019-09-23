Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Maroon 5 lead guitarist James B. Valentine wants $3.785 million for his Los Feliz Mid-Century. The may apply for a $4 million grant to complete a trail along Atwater Village side of the L.A. River. And an Echo Park clinic is interested in constructing affordable housing above its Alvarado Street site.

Atwater Village

A state grant might be the next step in completing a 2.2-mile trail along the east bank of the Los Angeles River, according to Urbanize. City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell of the 13th District has introduced a motion seeking to apply for a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency for up to $4 million, to fund an undercrossing of the Colorado Street Bridge. The bridge would connect two existing pathways that are divided by Colorado Street. The deadline to submit a grant application is October 11, 2019.

Echo Park

Could Permanent Supportive Housing for the homeless be built above Clinica Romero on Alvarado Street? Councilmember of Mitch O'Farrell of the 13th District has asked the city the study the feasibility of building housing over the clinic, which has expressed interest in developing Permanent Supportive Housing above its current building. Clinica Romero, at 123 S. Alvarado, provides affordable health care services for underserved communities, including the homeless. If housing is developed on site, the clinic would close at hand to provide support services, according to O'Farrell's proposal.

Los Feliz

Maroon 5's lead guitarist James B. Valentine has listed his Mid Century Modern home for sale at $3.785 million, according to the L.A. Times. The 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home - designed by Architect Neil A. Johnson - is known as the Steel House, and it distinguished by a steel construction, a cantilevered wing, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valentine bought the house in 2006 for $2.2 million. The band's hits include "Moves Like Jagger," "One More Night" and "Payphone."

Silver Lake

Former Disney actress Bridgit Mendler has listed her Cape Cod-style home on Kenilworth Avenue for $1.997 million, according to People magazine. The gated 3-bedroom/3.5 bath has a view of the Silver Lake Reservoir, and features multiple patios. The Los Angeles Times, Mendler bought the house six years ago for $1.075 million. Mendler is known for her roles in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Good Luck Charlie," and "Lemonade Mouth." But last year she said she was starting a graduate program at MIT, and more recently announced she was attending Harvard Law School.

The former Tokio Florist house on Hyperion Avenue has been endorsed for historical-cultural monument status by the the cultural heritage commission, according to Curbed. The commission voted 4-0 approving the half-acre property, including the 1911-built Tudor- and Craftsman-style house, the garden, and the sign advertising the florist. It began operating as Tokio Florist from 1960, when Hyperion was still only lightly trafficked. The family sold fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, palms, shrubs and bonsai trees there until 2006, when the owners Sumi and Frank Kozawa retired. The nomination for historical status notes that, while Japanese Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry for several generations, Tokio Florist is a rare case in which a building associated with that industry survives with integrity.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez