Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Council members propose 'Tenants' right to counsel'
Tenants would have a right to legal counsel during eviction proceedings under a program proposed on Tuesday by six L.A. City Council members, reports LAist. Supporters include Eastside Council members Nithya Raman, Hugo Soto-Martinez, and Eunisses Hernandez.
Historic Filipinotown
The huge construction project on the southeast corner of Beverly Boulevard and Bonnie Brae now has a name: Belle on Bev. The 243-unit mixed-use housing project is scheduled to finish sometime near the end of this year, according to Cityview, the investment and development firm behind the project. Amenities include a pool, enclosed dog park, and a hidden speakeasy with a cocktail bar and jukebox. The ground floor is to include 3,500 square feet of commercial space.
Eagle Rock
A looser set of conditions has been reaffirmed for the upcoming Vidiots theater on Eagle Rock Boulevard, according to Maggie Mackay, executive director of Vidiots. Among other things, the theater will be able to stay open until 1 a.m., bypassing an earlier ruling that would have it closed tat 11 p.m. These new conditions were already granted at the end of 2020, but had to be reaffirmed after a lawsuit was filed against the City over the issue. Mackay said no further hearings are scheduled for Vidiots itself, which is still expected to open sometime early this year.
Los Feliz
A home originally built for a member of L.A.'s dynastic Chandler family is on the market for the first time in 48 years, Dirt reported. The owners are asking $4.5 million for the five-bedroom Tudor revival on Catalina Street, which sits on half an acre just south of Griffith Park. Dating back to 1936, it was designed by architect Gerard Colcord for Philip Chandler, son of L.A. Times publisher Harry Chandler.
Silver Lake
Silver Lake made it into last year's top 50 most expensive real estate markets in the county - barely. Property Shark puts the neighborhood in 48th place. The median home sale price last year was $1,599,000, a 17% increase over the year before. Like most other neighborhoods on the list, though, the number of sales decreased from the previous year - in Silver Lake's case, by 27%.
Ground has been broken for a five-story, 74-unit residential building at 3004 W. Sunset Blvd., according to a statement from the developer, RYDA. This is one of several recent Sunset Boulevard projects by the same company, which is run by brothers, Daniel and Ryan Neman. They are also planning to build a seven-story, 82-unit mixed use building in the 3200 block of Sunset and a 104-unit building in the 3300 block.
ANX Architecture of Silver Lake has renovated the Studio City production space where Hanna-Barbera made “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons,” Interior Design reported. The challenge? The take a 7,574-square-foot building that had no windows and create collaborative and private spaces and, somehow, bring in daylight.
