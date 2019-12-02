Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, new details emerge about the former Big Saver store in Cypress Park, 30 new homes are going up near Dodger Stadium and Silver Lake architect Dion Neutra, the son of legendary architect Richard Neutra, has died.

The Eastside lags behind the rest of the city when it comes to retrofitting old buildings to better resist earthquakes, the Los Angeles Times reports. While 29% of the "soft-story" apartments on the Westside and the San Fernando Valley have been addressed, and 26% have been completed in central L.A., only 17% of apartment buildings have been completed here. On the positive side, there aren't that many soft-story apartments here — fewer than 180. The retrofitting involves placing steel frames and strong walls inside the first-story parking garages, because the poles that prop up parking at the ground level in these old buildings aren't strong enough to survive the shaking.

Cypress Park

So far, it doesn't look like the former Big Saver shopping center is being replaced with a grocery store. Instead, building permits indicate plans for a Harbor Freight Tools store and a Wingstop Restaurant. The plans for the property at 2610 Figueroa mention a change of use for the old pharmacy to restaurant space, and 16,064 square feet is being set aside for the tool store. The Eastsider is trying to confirm these new tenants. Meanwhile, an earlier report on the store also mentioned signing a lease with Yum Yum Donuts. The former Big Saver had been the neighborhood’s only large grocery store.

Echo Park

Thirty small-lot homes are set to go onto the market near Dodger Stadium early next year, according to Urbanize. The project, 30 On Top, consists of two developments facing each other across White Knoll Drive, north of Figueroa Terrace. Aura, the project that's set to open first, will have 13 two- and three-bedroom dwellings, with prices starting in the low $1 million. The other half of the project, Aire, will open several months later, with 17 larger four-bedroom floor plans, starting at $1.4 million.

Silver Lake

Dion Neutra, who fought to preserve buildings designed by his famous architect father, has died at the age of 93 at his home on Neutra Place, the Los Angeles Times reported. His own neighborhood was full of buildings designed by his father, Richard Neutra, an immigrant from Viennese who came to the United States in 1923 to work with Frank Lloyd Wright. The father and son, individually and working together, built hundreds of houses and civic projects. Dion Neutra’s own buildings included the Huntington Beach Central Library and Cultural Center. But Dion Neutra was best known for his campaigns to preserve modernist buildings, such as his failed attempt to save his father’s Cyclorama Center at the Gettysburg National Military Park. It was set to be demolished in the 1990s - and despite Neutra's efforts, was finally taken down in 2013.

A branch of the popular health food store Erewhon is coming to Santa Monica Boulevard near Sunset Junction, the Los Feliz Ledger reports. Recent city planning documents say its headed for 4121 W. Santa Monica Blvd., near Myra Avenue, between Sunset Junction and the Junction Gateway (a massive project combining a hotel and a mixed-use apartment complex.) The Silver Lake location is to open some time next year.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez