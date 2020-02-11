Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on nearly 20 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Echo Park: $32,000 off a 3-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home built in 1900 south of the 101 Freeway. Now asking $638,000.

Lincoln Heights: $25,000 cut on a 4-bedroom remodeled home with city views and decks. Now asking $949,888.

Silver Lake: $75,000 chop on a Silver Lake Boulevard duplex (each unit has one bedroom) and two parking spaces. Now asking $1,050,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

