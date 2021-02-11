If your house buying budget is around $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
Multi-Unit Family Home: Traditional-style, 2-unit home includes 3-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private patio and porch, backyard, and deck offering mountain views. Home utilizes solar energy. Asking $599,000.
Single Story Traditional: Gated home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, garage and backyard patio. Asking $585,000.
City Terrace Cottage: 3-bedroom home with central A/C, laundry hookups, and expansive front yard. Located near local favorites. Asking $565,000.
