Silver Lake’s Los Globos club, the St. Louis Drug Company in Boyle Heights, and the former offices for the Boyle Heights History Studios & Tour on E. 1st St. all served as locations for the the movie “Promising Young Woman,” Dirt reported. These were among some many locations throughout Los Angeles and nearby suburbs that made appearances in the revenge drama, which was supposedly set in Ohio.

Atwater Village

Most people may never have heard of the McKee General Contractor company. But Angelenos know the national company by its works: Union Station, the Los Angeles International Airport Theme Building and many other significant construction projects in and around the city. Now the old McKee branch office in north Atwater Village has been declared an L.A.’s Historical-Cultural Monument, The Eastsider reported. “The firm’s history tells the account of a labor force that significantly influenced the growth of Los Angeles in the 20th century and has left a lasting impression on the City’s built environment,” according to the landmark application.

Boyle Heights

A six-story, 38-unit residential building would replace a retail structure and a single-family home on E. 1st Street, under a proposal from Liberman Trust. The 30,772-square-foot complex at 3416-3422 E. 1st St. would have four units set aside as affordable. The remaining 34 residences would go for the market rate.

El Sereno

Vacant El Sereno homes owned by Caltrans are now being targeted for leasing and purchase by the city. The L.A. City Council has asked the L.A. Housing and Community Investment Department to begin negotiating leases with Caltrans for all of the vacant homes, and the city's Housing Authority was requested to begin housing tenants in each unit within 15 days of them being deemed habitable, with priority given to El Sereno's unhoused residents, The Eastsider reported. Caltrans purchased the properties as part of the 710 Freeway extension project, which has now been abandoned.

A 16,215-square-foot, three-story development would be built on a 4,012-square-foot lot along Huntington Drive, under a proposal filed with the city. The structure at 4221 E. Huntington Drive would have 22 residential units and one commercial space. The property last sold to a new owner on Dec. 31, 2019, for $550,005.

Garvanza

A proposal for a new three-story, 33-unit apartment building met with lengthy and hostile receptions at a pair of public meetings last month, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. Twenty-two community members spoke out against the proposal at Avenue 64 and Garvanza Street during a neighborhood council meeting. The next day, 30 stakeholders objected to it at a meeting of the Highland Park-Garvanza Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. Along with all the other criticism, Skya Ventures - the company behind the developer - stored up some bad will in the neighborhood in 2016, when it hiked rents at the Marmion Royal Apartments by as much as $1,000, the Sentinel noted.

Glassell Park

Three lots along Fletcher Drive would be carve up into 17 small lots for single-family dwellings, under a developer's proposal filed with the city. The 27,000-square-foot lot in the 3400 block of Fletcher currently has three homes. The proposal is being made by Grant Keene with WJK Development.

Silver Lake

A historic landmark that was once the site of a long-time Japanese-American florist is being lined up for renovation, The Eastsider reported. Breland-Harper designers of Echo Park appeared before the Cultural Heritage Commission on Thursday with rehabilitation plans for the Tokio Florist building on Hyperion Avenue next to the Silver Lake Trader Joe's. Tokio Florist was declared L.A.’s Historic-Cultural Monument No. 1198 in Nov. 2019. The Little Tokyo Historical Society called the property rare surviving example from when Japanese-Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry.

— Barry Lank