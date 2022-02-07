A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Atwater Village

Film and video production space is being planned for the site of two former industrial buildings on Colorado Boulevard, the Commercial Observer reported. The current buildings contain 188,662 square feet on a 7.3-acre lot at 4561 Colorado Blvd. Plans call for state-of-the-art sound stages and support office space. Commercial Observer said the property recently sold to Swift Real Estate Partners for $92.5 million - $54.5 million more than it got when Captiva Partners, Westbrook Partners and Avalon Investment Company bought it just a year-and-a-half ago.

Boyle Heights

The owner of the former Sears building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street told The Eastsider his company is working on something bigger than previous designs - which already included more than 1,000 units of housing. "As of now we put the Sears old residential development plans on hold," said Izek Shomof, founder of Shomof Group, which owns the massive 1.8 million-square-foot building and its nine-acre lot. "For the past year we’ve been working on a bigger and better plan that will benefit the community. It will be revealed in the very near future." The store closed last year after nearly 90 years in business.

Echo Park

More than 40 apartments would replace a duplex and an old manufacturing building at the corner of Effie and Allesandro streets, under plans filed with the city. Project plans for 2210-2212 W. Effie St. / 1655-1661 Allesandro St. call for a 5-story building carrying 41 units - with four units set aside as affordable. The plans also mention an ADU. The industrial building that is slated for demolition dates back to 1946, and the two units of the existing duplex were built separately, in 1918 and 1940. Urbanize notes that a 70-unit complex a block away at 1750 Glendale Blvd. recently wrapped up construction.

Highland Park

The Highland Park Heritage Trust has launched an effort to have Veterans Memorial Square at Figueroa Street and York Boulevard recognized as a historic city landmark. The Trust will be speaking with local veterans as part of its research, and plans to submit the nomination to the Cultural Heritage Commission by the end of March.

Los Feliz

A 5-bedroom/5.5 bathroom traditional on Glendower Avenue sold for $5.2 million, according to Redfin - making it far and away the highest-price sale last week for a single-family home on the Eastside. The 4,150-square-foot home sits on 9,770 square feet of land, and features three guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms - two upstairs and one downstairs.

Silver Lake

A home once owned by civil rights attorney Loren Miller has been nominated as a city historic monument. Miller lived in the 2-bedroom residence at 647 N. Micheltorena St. from 1940 until his death in 1967, according to the L.A. Conservancy.

Miller was born in Nebraska in 1903, to a former slave. After working at the California Eagle, a Black weekly newspaper, Miller was admitted to the California State Bar in 1933, and ended up helping Black clients buy homes in whites-only neighborhoods. In May 1964, he became a judge with the Los Angeles Municipal Court, where he worked for the rest of his life.

The home was built in 1940 by architect James H. Garrott, the second Black architect admitted to the American Institute of Architects, according to the LA Conservancy