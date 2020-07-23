If your house-buying budget is about $500,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Eagle Rock: Top floor two-bedroom home just a few minutes from downtown LA. Asking for $480,000.

Monterey Hills: Updated master suite condo with spacious living room and 2 bedrooms. Asking for $490,000.

Silver Lake: Stunning views with private balcony and 1-bedroom, 1-bath. Asking for $500,000.