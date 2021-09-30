It's pretty tough to find a place for under $500,000 these days. But your options expand when you consider condos. Here are three we found under $500K:
• Lincoln Heights: Ground level condo located in Puerta Del Sol community includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer hook ups, central a/c, and a balcony. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Now asking $499,900.
• Highland park: Updated 2-bedroom condo with 2 bathrooms, a fireplace, a kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher, and a balcony. Property is located near Highland Park Bowl and the Arroyo Seco Golf Course. Now asking $489,998.
• East LA: Newly renovated townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 full sized garages. The master bathroom includes a jacuzzi bathtub. Property also has a front yard and patio with plenty of greenery. Now asking $489,000.
