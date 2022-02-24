Now Asking Cover

Buyers are still faced with steep prices and very few choices as they search for homes. Even the condo market remains tight, with very few properties under $500,000 available for sale. That's why we upped the limit to $600,000 and found these three homes:

• Historic Filipinotown: Spanish four-unit community features a top unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, and a private car garage. Now asking $499,000.

• Highland Park: One level condo includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a 2-car garage, and a den. Community is gated and features a pool, jacuzzi, and BBQ area. Now asking $485,000.

• El Sereno: Upgraded end unit with new upgrades has 2 bedrooms, a den, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces. Property is located in a guarded hilltop community. Now asking $569,900.

Which home would you choose?

