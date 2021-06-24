Now Asking Cover

If you are in the market for an apartment for under $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

Here are three current options: 

• Los Feliz 1-bedroom Now asking $

Lincoln Heights studio includes 2 bathrooms, steel appliances, a new microwave, new flooring and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include 2 parking spaces, a recreation room and gym. Now asking $529,000.

Monterey Hills 2-bedroom condo includes 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a chef's kitchen with a formal dining area and a breakfast bar, plus an oversized balcony. Amenities include a recreation room, a pool and a spa. Now asking $519,000.

Which is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments