Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, officials have allowed construction to continue as an essential business; activists have organized the takeover of vacant homes in El Sereno for homeless residents; and actress Emily Wickersham has bought a Spanish-style home in Los Feliz.

Citywide

Many construction sites are still busy even as many other businesses shut down under local and state orders issued to try and slow the spread of coronavirus, reports the L.A. Times. Construction has been defined as an essential business or activity under these orders, allowing them workers to continue building new homes, apartments and other buildings.

El Sereno

Protestors have now taken over about a dozen homes owned by CalTrans, drawing attention to the estimated 163 vacant properties the agency owns in the area, Curbed and the L.A. Times reports The protesters have demanded that public officials use these homes and other publicly-owned vacant properties to shelter people immediately. Caltrans originally bought these and other houses in El Sereno, Alhambra, and Pasadena to make way for an extension of the 710 freeway. That extension project has now been abandoned. The Real Deal notes that a group of state lawmakers have already been asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to house homeless people in these properties.

Los Feliz

Actress Emily Wickersham - aka Eleanor Bishop from the TV show "NCIS - has bought a 1930s Spanish-style villa for $2.6 million, Variety reported. The 4-bedroom/four-bathroom was previously owned by Alexandra Edenborough, Gary Oldman’s fourth ex-wife.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez