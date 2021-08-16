Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Cypress Park

A plan has been filed to demolish a hundred-year-old single family home at 3212 N. Division St. and replace it with three new two-story units. The applicant is listed as Morgahn Chun, with Provident Trust Group.

East Hollywood

Two residential condominiums are being planned for a vacant lot at 1207 N. Commonwealth Ave. The parcel map shows twin condos with two-car garages and a backyard, stretching from Commonwealth to Virgil Avenue, between Lexington and Fountain Avenues.

East Los Angeles

Construction will resume on the permanent supportive housing complex where the nearly-finished frame was destroyed by fire last year, Urbanize reported. The developer, East L.A. Community Corporation, announced on its website that it will resume construction of El Nuevo Amanecer at Rowan Avenue and First Street late this summer or early next fall. A massive fire destroyed the framing for the five story complex on Sept. 16, 2020. A 17-year-old male was arrested in that case.

Highland Park

A cluster of pre-fabricated cabins that will eventually house more than 200 hundred homeless residents is now being assembled. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will consist of 115 cabins -- each measuring 8-feet-square. The structures by Pallet Homes are being installed on Arroyo Drive between the park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (just south of the Gold Line trestle bridge). It's scheduled to be finished by the end of summer. Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents of Highland Park for placement in the tiny home village, which will have room for 224 people. Tiny home villages are intended to last about three years and provide temporary housing until permanent homes can be found for residents.

Los Feliz

Once again, Leonardo DiCaprio is working a real estate deal involving a house that one of his relatives used in the past or might use in the future. In this case, he's listing the five-bedroom/seven-bathroom English Tudor Revival where his lived until last May, according to Dirt. DiCaprio bought the house on Red Oak Drive from musical artist Moby in 2018 for $4.9 million, and has now listed it for $5.7 million.

