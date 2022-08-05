Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Transit Oriented Communities
The Eastsider looks at Transit Oriented Communities, which allow developers to build bigger, denser residential complexes near train stations and the intersection of major bus lines.
Echo Park
A hotly contested plan to replace the Taix restaurant building on Sunset has been approved by the city Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. A pair of six-story buildings will include 166 residential units, ground-floor storefronts and space for a scaled-down version of Taix. The Taix family sold the property to the Holland Partner Group development company in 2019.
Eight hillside homes along Bruce Court should be ready for sale in October, with move-ins expected in February, said Michael Marini, CEO of developer Planet Home Living. Marini said that pricing hasn't been set, but it will start in the high $1-million-dollar range. Five more houses will begin construction in about two months. The Ovvio project consists of 13 semi-custom homes rising along an extension of Bruce Court that was completed a couple of years ago. Planet Home was also the developer behind projects in the 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue, the 1300 block of Douglas and on Alessandro near Riverside Drive.
Furniture designer Sam Klemick, founder of Otherside Objects, talks to Architectural Digest about making a home out of an old backyard art studio that had never been used as a residence.
Garvanza
The Planning Commission approved a controversial residential project and rejected an appeal filed by neighbors. Skya Ventures can now move forward to construct a three-story tall building with 33 residential units and some commercial space on parking lots at 141 N. Avenue 64. The developer will take advantage of a city program allowing for larger development that includes affordable housing near transit hubs. Many residents and neighborhood groups opposed the project, saying it was out of scale for the neighborhood.
Los Feliz
A gated estate along Aberdeen Avenue has passed from one famous family to another. Dirt reports that Getty family heiress Ariadne Getty bought the three-story Spanish Colonial Revival from Neda Disney, who got the house in her divorce settlement with Walt Disney’s grand-nephew Tim Disney. The sale price for the sprawling five-bedroom was just shy of $7 million. That's below the original $8 million asking price but still higher than the $6.4 million that Tim Disney paid in 2016.
Rampart Village
A three-story self-storage facility is being proposed near Oakwood Avenue, stretching from the 300 block of Westmoreland Avenue to the 300 block of Virgil Avenue. the 45-foot-high structure would be specifically designated for storing household goods. Plans include three levels of subterranean parking with 267 spaces.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off a Silver Lake fixer-upper, a $25,000 cut on a Herman condo and a $100,000 chop on a Boyle Heights four-plex
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
At the end of a cul-de-sac in Silver Lake's coveted Ivanhoe School boundary, this turnkey residence brings understated elegance and a Junior ADU to a setting that is serene and city-close.
This Mid-Century, with its Balinese vibes, nestled amongst the flora and fauna, is in the coveted Mount Angelus area of Highland Park.
Own a piece of history with this furnished 1929 rustic one-bedroom, one-bath cabin in Angeles National Forest above Altadena.
