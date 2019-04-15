Eastside Real Estate & Development News
L.A. County could end up buying the troubled old Southwest Museum. Supports that once held an old Red Car bridge over the L.A. River are to hold a new bike and pedestrian span. And a new patient tower is underway at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital.
Atwater Village
Five concrete towers or piers that once supported a Red Car streetcar bridge across the L.A. River are now going to support a new span – for bikes and pedestrians - according to The Eastsider. A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the $4 million project, which is located in the shadow of the landmark Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, and which is to span 430 feet, according to Urbanize.
Eagle Rock
Ten new small-lot homes at 4490 Lincoln Avenue are now on the market, according to realtor Tracy Do. The development consists of two rows of homes with a common driveway between them. There are three basic floor plans, and each home has three bedrooms and up to 1,900 square feet of living space, with large balconies and attached garages. Two of the homes have yard space. Urbanize notes that the lot where this development - known as South York - was built had been vacant for more than a decade.
East Hollywood
Four small-lot homes are just about done at 557 N. Oxford Avenue, just off Western Avenue, according to Urbanize. Descriptions of the buildings are slim, except that each home sits on top of a two-car garage.
Construction is picking up steam at the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s new patient tower. A tower crane currently spikes up from the center of the hospital complex at 1300 N. Vermont Ave., and utility buildings have been set up by Skanska construction contractors across the street from the medical center on Fountain Street. Urbanize notes that the five-story, 175,000-square-foot building is set to be completed in 2020, and will feature:
- An expanded emergency department with 20 exam rooms
- A new maternity and neonatal intensive care unit with 13 delivery rooms, three surgical suites, and 19 NICU beds
- A medical/surgical unit with 20 pre-operative and recovery beds
- A new dietary department and other ancillary functions
Mount Washington
The Southwest Museum campus could be snapped up by L.A. County with Metro's help. The Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by Supervisor Hilda Solis to look at acquiring the institution. Currently, the Southwest is being managed by the Autry Museum of the American West, which has said it’s looking for someone else to start running the place.
Noting that the Southwest Museum is just a three-minute walk from a Metro Gold Line Station, Solis in her motion says that "Metro is committed to working with local jurisdictions, community stakeholders and the private sector to support the development of transit oriented communities and a transit-supportive built environment.” However, Solis says the museum needs "major renovations" to reopen as a fully independent museum and has limited parking.
Solis wants the county CEO, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and Metro, to evaluate her proposal and come back with a report in 30 days.
Silver Lake
The last major beam has been placed in the frame on the Vica condominiums next to Micheltorena Stairs, according to Urbanize. The five-story development at 3400 Sunset Boulevard is to have 31 residential units. Plans also include space on the ground floor for a restaurant.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday. We’re taking off next Monday but will return after the holiday.
— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez
