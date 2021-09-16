It's been a little more than a century when Craftsman-style homes were all the rage in LA. The Eastside was no exception. Despite decades of demolitions, there are numerous examples of homes and small apartment buildings constructed in the style. We found three examples currently on the market, ranging from a Cypress Park fixer-Upper to a restored classic bungalow in Eagle Rock.
• Cypress Park 3-bedroom: Property is located near Dodger Stadium, DTLA, restaurants and parks. 1911 home includes 1.5 bathrooms, a front porch, a large basement and is in need of restoration. Now asking $649,000.
• Boyle Heights fourplex: Apartment with 4 updated units features parking space for tenants and a security gate. Each unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and front and back entrance. Now asking $1,100,000.
• Restored Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: Property offers views of the city and mountains, and features 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a gated yard, a wood deck, and a patio. Now asking $1,458,880.
