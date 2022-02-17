The Craftsman style peaked in popularity more than a century ago, when builders constructed scores of the wood-sided homes across L.A. Despite decades of demolitions, Craftsman-style homes and apartments can still be found in many Eastside neighborhoods.
We found these three currently on the market:
• Echo Park 6-unit: Apartment building features 6 units each with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and are individually metered. The property also has a new roof, 5 garages, and recently redone foundation. Now asking $1,750,000.
• Highland Park Home & Units: Property includes 4 units. Front house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Second unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Third and fourth unit each have 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. Now asking $1,500,000.
• 2-Story Silver Lake Craftsman: Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, fireplaces, a laundry room, a basement, and 2 units in back. Located within walking distance of restaurants, and stores. Now asking $1,720,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.