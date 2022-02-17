Now Asking Cover

The Craftsman style peaked in popularity more than a century ago, when builders constructed scores of the wood-sided homes across L.A. Despite decades of demolitions, Craftsman-style homes and apartments can still be found in many Eastside neighborhoods.

We found these three currently on the market:

• Echo Park 6-unit: Apartment building features 6 units each with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and are individually metered. The property also has a new roof, 5 garages, and recently redone foundation. Now asking $1,750,000.

• Highland Park Home & Units: Property includes 4 units. Front house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Second unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Third and fourth unit each have 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. Now asking $1,500,000.

• 2-Story Silver Lake Craftsman: Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, fireplaces, a laundry room, a basement, and 2 units in back. Located within walking distance of restaurants, and stores. Now asking $1,720,000.

Which home is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments