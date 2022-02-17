The Craftsman style peaked in popularity more than a century ago, when builders constructed scores of the wood-sided homes across L.A. Despite decades of demolitions, Craftsman-style homes and apartments can still be found in many Eastside neighborhoods.

We found these three currently on the market:

• Echo Park 6-unit: Apartment building features 6 units each with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and are individually metered. The property also has a new roof, 5 garages, and recently redone foundation. Now asking $1,750,000.

• Highland Park Home & Units: Property includes 4 units. Front house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Second unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Third and fourth unit each have 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. Now asking $1,500,000.

• 2-Story Silver Lake Craftsman: Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, fireplaces, a laundry room, a basement, and 2 units in back. Located within walking distance of restaurants, and stores. Now asking $1,720,000.