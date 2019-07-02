Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on nearly four dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Highland Park: $49,000 cut for a top-floor 1-bedroom condo. Amenities include pool and jacuzzi. $399,000.

Boyle Heights: $50,999 off four units on a lot - 1-bed/1-bath apiece. $849,000.

Mount Washington: $40,800 reduction on a hillside 3-bedroom. $859,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

