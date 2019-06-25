Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on about 45 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Lincoln Heights: $89,000 cut for two renovated houses on a lot - a 4-bedroom in front, and a 1-bedroom in back. $699,000.

El Sereno: $60,000 off a 3-bedroom traditional with a large yard area. $799,000.

Silver Lake: $50,000 reduction on newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom modern near Silver Lake Boulevard. $1,948,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

Tags

Load comments