Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on more than 30 condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Boyle Heights: $25,000 cut - after a prior $50,000 cut - on a newly built duplex, with five bedrooms per unit. $975,000.

Highland Park: $50,000 off a 3-bedroom California bungalow, circa 1905. $849,900.

Mount Washington: $50,200 reduction for a 3-bedroom hillside home. $899,800.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

Tags

Load comments