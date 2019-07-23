Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on more than 50 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Atwater Village: $99,000 cut for a remodeled 3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom California bungalow, on a 7,199-square-foot lot. $999,999.

El Sereno: $41,000 off a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home in Hillside Village. $648,000.

Silver Lake: $100,000 reduction for four units on a lot - two 2-bedrooms, and two 1-bedrooms. $1,450,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

