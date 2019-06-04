Prices on about five dozen condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Echo Park: $180,000 cut for a 3-bedroom/2-bath next to Elysian Park. $1,695,000.

Highland Park: $20,000 off newly constructed 3-bed/3.5 bath. No HOA. $869,000.

Mount Washington: $50,000 reduction for a 3-bedroom/2-bath bungalow with an office. $750,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood: