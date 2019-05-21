Prices on nearly four dozen condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Glassell Park: $51,000 cut - the second cut since early March - for three occupied units on a lot. $799,000.

Echo Park: $55,000 off four vacant units in a house - 1-bed/1-bath per unit. $1,295,000.

El Sereno: $89,000 reduction on a newly constructed 4-bedroom in the hills.

More price cuts by neighborhood: