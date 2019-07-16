Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on about 45 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Highland Park: $60,000 cut for two houses on a lot - 3-bedroom craftsman in front, new 2-bedroom in back. $1,379,000.

Mount Washington: $66,000 off a 2-bedroom/2-bath at the end of a cul-de-sac. $929,000.

East Los Angeles: $50,000 reduction for two houses on a lot - newer, 4-bedroom house in front, newly built 3-bedroom in back. $849,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

