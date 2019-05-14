Prices on more than 50 condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Highland Park: $40,000 cut on newly constructed 3-bedroom/3.5 bathroom, with rooftop deck. No HOA. $889,000.

Lincoln Heights: $50,000 reduction on a 4-bedroom/3.75-bathroom home, built in 2006. $699,000.

Silver Lake: $35,000 off a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom hillside home in a cul-de-sac. $1,090,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood: