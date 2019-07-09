Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on more than two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Lincoln Heights: $51,000 cut for nine units in two buildings. Remodeling done. $2,399,000.

El Sereno: $30,000 off a 3-bedroom/3-bath traditional with basement workshop area. $819,000.

Eagle Rock: $29,999 reduction on 5-bedroom/4-bath hillside contemporary. Multiple skylights. $1,470,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

