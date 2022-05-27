Construction has started on an interim housing sitenext to the Riverside Roundabout where West Avenue 19, San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet. Designed for up to 130 homeless people, the Northeast New Beginnings Community will be the city's first temporary housing site built with manufactured housing - 34 modular units that can house up to four people. Each building will measure 12-by-28 feet, compared to the 8-foot-by-8-foot cabins found in “tiny home villages.”
East Hollywood
Ground has been broken at the Mayer Building at 5500 Hollywood Blvd. for 79 new units of affordable housing for low-income seniors, according to Council District 13. The project involves the reuse of the existing Art Deco building, a city historic landmark that is included on the National Register of Historic Places.
Los Feliz
A 27-unit housing development at 4544 W. Los Feliz Blvd. has been approved. The 56-foot-high building will be taller than usually permitted because it includes affordable units near a transit line. Three units will be set aside for low-income households. The apartment building will replace a home built in 1940. An appeal of the approval has been filed.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
