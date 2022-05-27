Real Estate Logo for website

Cypress Park

Construction has started on an interim housing site next to the Riverside Roundabout where West Avenue 19, San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet. Designed for up to 130 homeless people, the Northeast New Beginnings Community will be the city's first temporary housing site built with manufactured housing - 34 modular units that can house up to four people. Each building will measure 12-by-28 feet, compared to the 8-foot-by-8-foot cabins found in “tiny home villages.” 

East Hollywood

Ground has been broken at the Mayer Building at 5500 Hollywood Blvd. for 79 new units of affordable housing for low-income seniors, according to Council District 13. The project involves the reuse of the existing Art Deco building, a city historic landmark that is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Los Feliz

A 27-unit housing development  at 4544 W. Los Feliz Blvd. has been approved. The 56-foot-high building will be taller than usually permitted because it includes affordable units near a transit line. Three units will be set aside for low-income households. The apartment building will replace a home built in 1940. An appeal of the approval has been filed.

Silver Lake

The three onion-shaped domes on the Holy Virgin Mary Cathedral Diocese of the West are to be replaced by new versions - and a fourth is to be added, atop a new tower. The shape of the onion dome “is a good reminder” of a candle flame, Rev. Nazari Polataiko told The Eastsider. “The flame of a candle symbolizes, for us, our prayer. Prayer is supposed to be hot, and aimed towards the heavens.” 

The highest-priced Eastside home sale during the past week was a 3-bedroom Traditional along Moreno Street sold for $3,950,000, according to Redfin. 

This week's featured discounts include a $35,000 slice on a Cypress Park duplex, $60,000 off on a Boyle Heights 2-on-a-lot and a $160,000 chop on a Los Feliz tri-level

Featured Properties

