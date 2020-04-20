Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Creative office space is proposed for the industrial north end of Atwater Village; producer Christopher Meledandri has purchased a nearly $2 million Silver Lake Tudor and architect John Lautner's first L.A. house is on the market for $1.59 million. Read on for details!

Atwater Village

The owners two buildings currently being used for commercial and storage space want to renovate the buildings for creative office uses, according to a Planning Department filing. The two existing buildings at 4561 W Colorado Blvd. are located in an industrial section of North Atwater Village near the Quixote soundstage and rental studio compound. The requested change of use would result in at least1,000 additional trips to the area.

Eagle Rock

An eldercare facility with 109 rooms is being moving ahead for the 4900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard. According to the applicant, the Panorama Group, the site will occupy addresses from 4900 through 4920 N. Eagle Rock Blvd., and 2141 through 2147 W. Yosemite Dr., as well as 2146 W. Fair Park Ave. Urbanize reports that construction is expected to occur from early 2021 to late 2022.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

East Hollywood

Permission has been requested to put up a marquee for the theater renovation project that has been underway for years near L.A. City College. The former El Teatro Casablanca - and prior to that, Campus Theater - is to reopen eventually as a music venue called called Vermont Hollywood.

Silver Lake

Christopher Meledandri, who’s produced the "Despicable Me" franchise and other major animation films, has paid $1.933 million for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom Tudor cottage, Variety reported. It looks like he bought it only as an investment, however, since he already owns a much larger 6-bedroom home in Brentwood, Variety said.

The first house that noted architect built after moving to Los Angeles in 1939 is now up for sale, Variety reported. The hillside three-bedroom/two-bath is listed for $1.59 million.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez