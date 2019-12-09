Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, developers will face new restrictions when it comes to making campaign contributions, work is now underway on a new 14-home development in Silver Lake and an Elysian Valley architect is honored for her energy-efficient designs.

Read on for details!

Campaign donations to elected city officials or candidates for municipal office are now barred for developers who have project applications pending at City Hall, The Eastsider reported. The City Council approved the proposal from David Ryu, who represents Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake. Some council members, however, said they were concerned the ordinance wouldn't restrict contributions to independent campaign committees, which can be clandestine and more difficult to track. "When it comes to campaign finance reform, all we're doing is feeding a vitamin C tablet to someone with pneumonia until we do full public financing (of campaigns)," said Councilman Mike Bonin.

As the year ends, retail properties are going up for grabs. This even includes Say Cheese next to Trader Joe's, which has been around for at least 20 years. With less longevity is Mollusk Surf Shop at 3511 W Sunset, which apparently is leaving its space as of February 1 (We've contacted both Silver Lake businesses for more details but received no response). In Atwater Village, this space has been the site of at least two different restaurants over the last three years - Good Measure and Ozu Kitchen. In Highland Park, a vacant storefront on Figueroa is being left behind by The Quiet Life, a men's streetwear store that has moved to York Boulevard.

Chinatown

The County may develop interim and affordable housing on a large, empty property near Union Station, Urbanize reports. The Board of Supervisors approved a motion from Supervisor Hilda Solis regarding a four-acre site at 1060 N. Vignes St., saying "The County should explore potential short-term and long-term housing solutions that could be developed...." Solis' motion tells County departments to report back to the Board within 90 days with recommendations. Urbanize further notes the property became available because the County cancelled plans to replace Men's Central Jail with a new facility focused on mental health needs. The vacant lot was one of two sites being considered for a new parking garage.

Lincoln Heights

Renovation of the North Central Animal Services Center in Lincoln Heights will be finished almost a year behind schedule, The Eastsider reported. But at least they are moving ahead. The $19-million project was originally slated for completion in August 2019, but is now predicted to finish in June 2020. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Engineering blamed multiple construction issues related to the poor soil conditions in the underlying landfill, broken sewer piping, and other complications. Upon completion, the shelter will have a larger community veterinary clinic, a community room for meetings and activities and repairs to a sinking foundation.

Echo Park

Echo Park is seeing a new model of local real estate investment, in which people can buy a share of a property portfolio in the same way they might buy shares in a company, according to Impact Alpha. A neighborhood investment company called Nico has bought three rent-stabilized apartment complexes and will transfer them to a real estate investment trust, in which people can invest as little as $100. The REIT will renovate and manage additional income-producing properties, while investors will own part of the properties and get a share of the income they produce.

Elysian Valley

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Tracy A. Stone has been named one of the “Best Green Architects” in Los Angeles by L.A. Architects magazine. The magazine singled out her Desert House project, an energy-efficient home in the designed in the Mojave, with winter and summer bedrooms that respond to the heat and light of the desert climate. The Boulevard Sentinel notes that the main living area and "summer" bedroom face entirely north to reduce exposure to the sun, while the “winter” bedroom faces south. The Sentinel also noted that Stone has lived and worked in Elysian Valley since 2008, and is president of the nonprofit Elysian Valley Arts Collective.

Silver Lake

Ground has been broken for 14 small-lot homes on the 700 block of Hyperion Avenue. The project, called Terra, is being developed by Lazer Properties Inc. The site at at 760 Hyperion Ave. faces northwest, with views of Hollywood and the hills, as well as the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign.The units will have with 2,175 – 2,247 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and rooftop terraces. Each unit will also have an attached garage, and select units will also have ground-level patios.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez