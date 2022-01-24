Rampart Village - The people behind L.A Eco Village are working to expand their presence in the neighborhood. They want to turn a former auto-repair shop into a philanthropic office and workshop with a community garden.

The proposed project at 1st Street and Bimini Place is next door to the apartment buildings that make up Eco-Village, dedicated to environmentally-friendly, socially-conscious and sustainable practices. L.A. Ecovillage Institute - formerly known as CRSP -- helped establish the village and the Ecological Revolving Loan Fund, a learning garden in partnership with the school district, a food-co-op and affordable housing.

The original Bicycle Kitchen started in an unused apartment at Eco-Village. Cafecito Organico was founded at least in part by someone from Eco-Village.

Now Eco-Village is behind a plan to convert the former auto repair business into a philanthropic office and workshop. Next door, the defunct Teriyaki House restaurant would be demolished and become part of a community garden on the site.

“A property that formerly was used to accommodate cars and car repair will become a place for the community to grow plants and food, and support the development of small scale, community-based businesses needing workshop space,” according to documents filed with the planning department.

The conversion of an auto-related business is also poetic happenstance for the L.A. Ecovillage Institute - formerly known as CRSP.

The group focuses on providing resources for small cooperative ecological communities - notably its own demonstration apartments and properties along two blocks of Bimini and White House places. About 40 people have moved to the LAEV neighborhood, according to materials outlining the regular tours of the LAEV.