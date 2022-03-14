A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Note To Readers: Real Estate Monday is moving to Fridays starting this week. This means, of course, we need a new name. Send your suggestions to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Boyle Heights

Construction is finally starting on an affordable housing project at 1st and Lorena Streets, some nine years after Metro and the non-profit A Community of Friends agreed to to develop it, Urbanize reported. The four-story complex will have 49 apartments, all reserved for households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the area median income level. Rents are expected to be $591 to $1,464 a month, including utilities. The property will also have about 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Echo Park

Wednesday brings another public hearing about the Taix restaurant building on Sunset. On March 16, the Department of City Planning will once again hear public comments over the proposal to demolish the familiar faux-1920s building at 1911-1931 W. Sunset Blvd. and replace it with a new, six-story, 166-unit, mixed-use development with 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Debate over the structure has been ongoing since 2019, when the Taix family sold the property to the Holland Partner Group, which has been developing the mixed-use project ever since. The Taix business was declared a city historic landmark last year - but the building itself was not, and is still likely to be demolished. In this latest public meeting, developers are asking permission for increases in density and height, and reductions in open space requirements.

Lincoln Heights

City staff need more time to negotiate a deal with developers to turn the old Lincoln Heights Jail into a sprawling residential and commercial complex. The original concept to transform the city-owned property was unveiled in November 2017 by Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group. But environmental issues and other problems, as well as the pandemic, have delayed the process. A previous extension was granted in early 2020, pushing back the deadline to this May. But now, another extension is needed, according to the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, which is negotiating the agreement. The analyst is asking for another 12 months to come up with a deal, with an option for an additional year-long extension.

Los Feliz

Leonardo DiCaprio has sold one of his many Eastside homes for $4.9 million, Dirt reported. The buyer of the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom English Tudor revival is musician Miguel (known for "Adorn"). The sale price is reportedly $10,000 less than DiCaprio paid in 2018 when he bought the house from another musician, Moby. As is often true with DiCaprio, he did not live in the house himself, but bought it for a family member - in this case, his father, George DiCaprio, who has since been moved to an even bigger property that Leonardo bought last year for $7.1 million.

Silver Lake

A new 5-story, 14-unit apartment building could move into the empty lot on 970 N. Hoover St., under an application that has been filed with the city. The applicant is listed as Christian Frederiksen with the Archeon Group. Two of the apartments would be set aside for households with extremely low incomes. The hillside lot has been empty since at least 2007, according to Google Maps.