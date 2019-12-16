Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, a real estate agent's video about Highland Park backfires, actress Bridgit Mendler sells her Silver Lake home for nearly $2 million and a plan to replace an East Hollywood strip mall with housing.

Read on for details!

Eagle Rock

There's a plan afoot to remove the gas pumps at the gas station/car wash on 2711 Colorado Blvd., and make it just a carwash. The Bellagio-Glen Rock Car Wash is also to have a 1,936-square-foot equipment room and a vacuum cleaner building. The project presentation is going before the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Land Use and Planning Committee this Tuesday.

Also on the agenda for that Eagle Rock NC committee - a proposal for a 140-bed eldercare facility at 4900 Eagle Rock Blvd. Though the project has not yet been filed with the City, the applicant said it would two have separate buildings, with about two-thirds of the facility would be dedicated to assisted living, and a third would be for memory care. Amenities would include activities room, a hair salon and a bistro. None of the resident rooms would contain kitchens; residents would be served three meals a day instead in a large dining room.

East Hollywood

A strip mall at Melrose and Ardmore Avenues has been removed, to make way for a six-story, 66-unit residential building, Urbanize reported. Urbanize first reported plans of this back in May 2018 - and the current plans don't seem to have changed much since then. As originally planned, six of the units are being set aside as "affordable." Residences are to be studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Highland Park

A real estate agent with Keller Williams posted a light comedy video about living in Highland Park - then took it down from her Instagram and Twitter accounts after some neighborhood residents reacted badly, LA Taco reported. Working with a comedy group called Safety Patrol, realtor Liz Vaughn Avila put up a video in which a narrator (Safety Patrol member Jeremy Culhane) hypes the neighborhood - while the surrounding area fails to match his clumsy excitement. Though the video doesn't seem to insult Highland Park in any specific way, it elicited reactions such as "Ms. @lizvavila thinks this place is a joke. Just like the rest of the real estate agents." Comments escalated to threats and hate speech, Avila told L.A. Taco.

Silver Lake

Disney Channel actress Bridgit Mendler sold her home in Silver Lake for $1.986 million, according to the L.A. Times. The Cape Cod-inspired house has three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms inside more than 2,400 square feet of living space. The hillside home also has a view of the reservoir. Mendler, 26, has appeared on the Disney Channel shows "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Good Luck Charlie," as well as the new sitcom "Merry Happy Whatever." The property last sold six years ago for $1.075 million.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez