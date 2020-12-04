Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Condos: This year's boom in home sales has also given the condo market a boost -- but not as big a bump as single family homes. On a nationwide basis, condos are taking longer to sell than single family homes and the price gains are not as large. "The condo market has missed out on much of the gains as homebuyers have left dense cities in search of more space and privacy—AKA single-family homes—during the coronavirus pandemic, said an analysis by Redfin.

Holiday Open House: If you are selling a house over the holidays, go easy on the decorations, Christmas cards and bright holiday colors, some agents have advised. That cuts down on the clutter and makes it easier for prospective buyers to imagine the house as their own. "A Christmas tree is a big feature, and it won’t be inviting to people who don’t celebrate Christmas. It might offend,’’ said one agent. Real Estate Boston

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz Traditional that sold for $1,890,000 ($41k over asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom, 1-bath Boyle Heights home that went for $325,000 ($25k under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Echo Park 2-bedroom; $30k reduction on Highland Park duplex and $114k chop on Atwater Village Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park 2-bedroom: $20,000 slice on remodeled 1898 home with air conditioning, security alarm, hot tub, and separate entrance to guest room with separate bathroom. Now asking $849,500.

Highland Park duplex: $30,000 reduction on 4-bedroom home in Historic Preservation Zone converted into 2 apartments with backyard. Now asking $898,000.

Atwater Village Traditional: $114,000 chop on fully upgraded 4-bedroom home with 4-bathrooms, expansive floor plan offering natural lighting. Now asking $1,085,000.

Now Asking

Highland Park homes near York Boulevard for $1.1 million

If you have about $1.1 million to spend and want to live near the shops and stores of York Boulevard, here are three properties to look at:

Two-on-a-lot: 2-bedroom gated home with front porch and trees plus second 1-bedroom home in back. Asking $1,095,000.

Duplex: 1930s Craftsman duplex with 3-bedrooms plus office in main home and 2-bedroom rear home. Includes irrigation system for front yard and 2 car garage. Asking $1,149,888.

Remodeled 4-bedroom: Located near shopping, schools and easy access to freeways, this 4-bedroom home includes a front porch, a backyard patio, carport and storage shed. Asking $1,080,000.

