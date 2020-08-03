Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Dodger fans won't get to enjoy a new center field plaza until next year. Work has begun on a 42-unit Cypress Park affordable housing complex. And city staff recommends that the Cultural Heritage Commission reject a bungalow court landmark application. Read on for details!

Cypress Park

Construction has begun on the fourth phase of affordable housing at the Taylor Yard Village, according to McCormack Baron Salazar, the developer behind the project. Parque Vista Apartments will have 42 two-and three-bedroom rental apartments priced for households that earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income. The development will include five individual buildings that are each three stories tall. The first two phases of the Taylor Yard redevelopment - the Taylor Yard Apartments and the Rio Vista Apartments - were completed in 2014. The third phase, Casa Salazar, was completed and occupied in 2017. Taylor Yard is a former rail facility and the former headquarters for the Southern Pacific Railroad operations in Southern California.

Echo Park

For what it's worth, Dodger Stadium has finished being renovated, according to Urbanize. Though, of course, fans won't be able to experience it for themselves this season. The $100 million facelift - for which plans were made public just over a year ago - includes a new center field plaza with food and beverage venues, sports bars, a children's play area, space for live music and the collection of "Legends of Dodger Baseball" plaques. The capacity of the stadium remains the same, at 56,000. The renovations were to prepare Dodger Stadium to host the 2020 MLB All-Star game - which has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

An Echo Park bungalow court threatened with demolition is not getting support from the city’s Department of Planning in a bid to become a historic cultural monument. For an upcoming meeting of the Cultural Heritage Commission on Aug. 8, the staff report from Planning said the 10-unit Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 W. Sunset Blvd. does not meet any of the three criteria of the Cultural Heritage Ordinance. The report said the hillside property is not a unique or outstanding example of bungalow courts or the Mission Revival architectural style - noting that better examples were already being preserved nearby. The staff report also said it was not a good example of housing typography introduced during the early stages of Los Angeles rail transportation, since it was built 20 years after the rails first came through. And the courtyard was not “associated with the lives of historic personages,” since the report determined that none of the original owners or developers “rise to the level of historic personages.” The owners of the property have applied to replace the courtyard with a 70-unit apartment building.

Los Feliz

Actor Josh Hartnett (“Lucky Number Slevin,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down”) has sold his 4,100-square-foot compound for $4.43 million - a $220,000 loss from his purchase price four years ago of $4.65 million, Variety reports. The buyer in the all-cash, off-market deal is an entity that Variety linked to Lucy Bidwell, an heiress who has become an indie film producer. The home has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a detached two-car garage, a detached guesthouse with another bedroom and full bath, and - near the rear of the - a private pub called The Silent Lady.

Anthony Russo - director of “Avengers: Endgame” - has found a buyer for his 4-bedroom East Coast traditional, according to Variety - which also said Russo bought the hillside property on Valley Oak Drive just over a decade ago for $1.775 million. The listing for the home indicates it was built in 1948, and is surrounded by a series of interlocking entertainment spaces.

Silver Lake

Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell bought a rehabilitated 4-bedroom/3-bathroom for $3.375 million - more than $400,000 over the $2.95 million asking price, Variety reported. The Parnells have already owned a house nearby, a slightly smaller mid-1920s Spanish Revival, having bought it in 2013 for $1.7 million.

— Barry Lank