Eagle Rock

Latif Nasser, host of the Netflix docuseries “Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything” - and his wife, Emmy-winning writer Carly Mensch - have bought a 5-bedroom/4.5 bathroom home for slightly less than $2.3 million, according to Variety. Though it dates back to 1911, the home was heavily remodeled just before the couple bought it.

East Hollywood

Plans have been approved for a mixed-use apartment building at the corner of Lexington and Vermont avenues, according to Urbanize. Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2021. The plans for 1200 N. Vermont Ave call for a six-story building with 29 apartments, three of which will be set aside for extremely low-income households. There will also be commercial space on the first floor. The project will replace a former medical clinic that was heavily damaged by fire in 2019.

Echo Park

A group of Pueblo-style hilltop bungalows on Avon Park Terrace has been nominated as a Historic-Cultural Monument. The Atwater Bungalows by Robert Stacey Judd , is located in the 1400 block of Avon Park Terrace near Elysian Park. The 75,000-square-foot property includes five 1-unit buildings on the property, variously completed between 1908 and 1939, according to property records. Judd worked on several commercial projects across Los Angeles during the 1920s and 1930s, including the Mayan-Revival style Aztec Hotel in Monrovia.

Los Feliz

Shania Twain’s 19-year-old son has bought a 3-bedroom Mid-Century for $1.8 million, Variety said. Eja D’Angelo Lange seems to have bought a hillside home on Ronda Vista Drive in Franklin Hills.

A Mediterranean compound sold for exactly $7 million last month to Dre Skull, according to Variety. The record producer, songwriter and DJ founded Mixpak Records, and has worked with Snoop Dogg, Drake, Lily Allen, and Diplo. His new home - built in 1928 - has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, plus a guesthouse. He bought it from filmmaker Guy Shelmerdine and his wife Ashley Jacobs, who restored and extensively upgraded it, Variety said.

An English Tudor Revival-style house built in 1928 has been listed for $3.7 million by Jonathan Sutton Day, a family member of billionaire Robert Addison Day, Variety reports. Jonathan Sutton Day bought the house in 2015 for just under $3 million, after it had undergone interior renovations.

The writer behind the upcoming TV adaptation of the “Y: The Last Man” comic has bought a 3-bedroom Spanish-style home for $1.8 million, Variety said. Musician Eddie Chacon sold the Cadman Drive property, which was built in 1930 and sits on a 8,038-square-foot lot.

Veteran producer Kerry Ehrin - currently the show runner for "The Morning Show" - has bought a Spanish Colonial Revival-style home for $2.5 million in the hills near Silver Lake, according to Variety. Ehrin was first nominated for an Emmy in 1990 for “The Wonder Years,” and nominated again 2011 for “Friday Night Lights.” The 3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom home along the curvy Hollyvista Avenue was built in 1935 and features a separate one-bed/one-bath guesthouse.

Silver Lake

The frame is complete on a five-story, 60-unit residential complex at 505 Silver Lake Blvd, Urbanize reports. Five apartments are being set aside for extremely low-income residents.

