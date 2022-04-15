A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
The frame is complete after about a year on a 68-unit residential building one from the Vermont/Beverly subway station, Urbanize said. The construction project at 4055 Oakwood Ave. now stands at its full five stories.
Echo Park
The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside last week was a four-bedroom contemporary on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake that sold for $3.8 million, according to Redfin. In fact, the Waterloo Street property, which sold for $300,000 above asking, appears to be the most expensive single-family home sale ever in Echo Park. The property also includes a guest house and pool.
Glassell Park
Plans for a new Glassell Park drive-thru Starbucks on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 have met resistance from the Glassell Park Improvement Association. The group says traffic is already a problem in the surrounding area without Starbucks customers coming and going through the drive-thru.
Silver Lake
Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street. The store would open in a 52-unit apartment building now under construction on the former site of Phil’s Transfer & Storage at Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, according to city records.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured discounts include a $50,000 slice off a Boyle Heights 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on an Angeleno Heights Craftsman and a $110,000 chop on a Silver Lake contemporary.
