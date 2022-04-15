Real Estate Logo for website

A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

East Hollywood

The frame is complete after about a year on a 68-unit residential building one from the Vermont/Beverly subway station, Urbanize said. The construction project at 4055 Oakwood Ave. now stands at its full five stories.

Echo Park

The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside last week was a four-bedroom contemporary on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake that sold for $3.8 million, according to Redfin.  In fact, the Waterloo Street property, which sold for $300,000 above asking, appears to be the most expensive single-family home sale ever in Echo Park. The property also includes a guest house and pool.

Glassell Park

Plans for a new Glassell Park drive-thru Starbucks on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 have met resistance from the Glassell Park Improvement Association. The group says traffic is already a problem in the surrounding area without Starbucks customers coming and going through the drive-thru.

Silver Lake

Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street. The store would open in a 52-unit apartment building now under construction on the former site of Phil’s Transfer & Storage at Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, according to city records. 

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $50,000 slice off a Boyle Heights 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on an Angeleno Heights Craftsman and a $110,000 chop on a Silver Lake contemporary.

LA Partnership Helps Lease Units

LeaseUp matches rent-qualified tenants with landlords, property managers and now developers to make sure units are rented, helping LA’s residents find affordable homes and helping LA’s landlords and property managers keep their units and buildings full.

